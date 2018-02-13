BENGALURU: This coming academic year, faculty members working with state government first grade colleges have to ensure that second year PU pass outs get admission to undergraduate courses. The state Department of Collegiate Education has issued a notification about conducting ‘admission campaign’ to admit these students to undergraduate courses and adopting students as part of that campaign. Each faculty member is to adopt a student and must keep track of that particular student’s academic activity at the college.

This exercise is to increase the gross enrolment ratio (GER) of the state, which is lesser than its neighbouring states. “The recent survey report of All India Survey on Higher Education revealed that GER in higher education of students in the age group of 18 to 24 is just 26.5 per cent, which is less compared to other southern states,” a senior official of the department said. However, following the instructions given in the meeting headed by Additional Chief Secretary of the state government T M Vijay Bhaskar, the department is starting a campaign from February third week to create awareness about the importance of higher education.

Also, for the first time the department has asked its officials at the district level to use social media platforms to create awareness. “We have asked the district level officials to collect the contact numbers of parents and students who appear for PU II exams and send messages on WhatsApp and Facebook, requesting parents to admit their children to higher education,” an official explained.

Bid to boost enrolment ratio

Degree colleges can use corpus fund up to D5,000 for social media campaign

Give publicity to highest scorers in local media.

Photographs of highest scorers should be published on department website

Aided and unaided colleges should distribute hand books about its facilities to attract students