BENGALURU: With the city staring at a possible water crisis in the near future, there is no option but to reduce, recycle and reuse water according to experts. In a stern warning to city residents, several experts that The New Indian Express spoke to said that water scarcity would haunt Bengalureans if they did not use the resource wisely, starting immediately. Reusing water would mitigate the problem to a great extent. There should be a treatment plant with smaller capacity at malls, choultries, educational institutions, firms and places where more people reside.

For toilets, gardening, construction, reusable water can be used, experts said. “In the process of getting Cauvery water to Bengaluru, there is leakage of 40-45%. There is an urgent need to reduce this waste of unaccounted water,” said Captain Raja, a water resources expert. However, others differed on the urgency of the situation. Vishwanath S, a water activist said there was no need to panic. “We have sufficient water. Only 10 per cent of Cauvery and Kabini is used by Bengalureans. Water available is sufficient for next two years,’’ he said. He however said rainwater harvesting should be implemented to store more water,” he added.