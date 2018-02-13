BENGALURU: Two accused persons in the murder case of S Kadiresh, husband of BBMP Chalavadipalya ward corporator Rekha, surrendered before a city court on Monday afternoon. Vinay, the prime accused in the case, and his brother Naveen, are the two who surrendered.Police said that the siblings, who had shaved their heads to not get identified easily, were changing places to evade arrest. While the police teams were on the lookout for them, the brothers surrendered before the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court (ACMM) around 3 pm on Monday.

“They entered the court wearing black coats worn by advocates so that the police staff present there would not suspect them. As soon as they appeared before the judge, the court staff alerted the police. Later, we requested their police custody for 15 days but the court granted their custody for just 10 days,” an official said.Meanwhile, a source said that Vinay and Naveen must have surrendered before the court fearing that the police would kill them in an encounter.

“After the murder, the accused persons had ran for about 300 metres to reach an auto in which they had come. The two had got down at Balekai Mandi, close to Anjanappa Garden, threatened a person and snatched his bike. They reached Halasuru within 30 minutes and as per the plan they escaped in a Tempo Traveler to Tirupati. The same day, they shaved their heads and checked into a room. Our teams had visited several places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but they remained elusive as they kept changing places,” the source said.

During interrogation, the duo is said to have confessed to the murder. “They have told us that three more accused are involved in the case and our teams are working to trace them. However, they haven’t yet revealed the reason for killing Kadiresh. We are questioning them regarding this,” the official added.

Kadiresh, a BJP worker and also a history-sheeter, was hacked to death near Muneshwara Temple in Cottonpet police station limits on February 7.