BENGALURU: Despite crowds and constant buzz,Bengaluru offers scenic, romantic views to stroll and explore with your valentine

Lalbagh Botanical Garden

The garden located around the centre of the city hails in natural beauty and offers peaceful corners for lovers to spend some lone time and chit chat. Spots including the lotus lake, glass door, aquarium ,the peninsular guiness rock offers attractions to get some good pictures taken.

Ulsoor lake

This picturesque lake is one of the best spots to view the sunset. With activities such as boating and bird watching, spending time with your beloved in Ulsoor lake will be a romantic leisure.

Nandi Hills

A two-hour road trip to Nandi Hills about 61 km from Bengaluru is a not-to-miss adventure with your partner. Witness an amazing sunrise enroute and bask in the romantic atmosphere of green hills and lakes. Waterways such as Pallar and Pennar is spotted on the way and paragliding with your partner can be taken as an option.

Grover Zampa vineyard

Besides being the season of love, February is also a harvesting season. Treat your loved one to an exquisite wine tasting and vineyard journey at Anandnagar. You can witness the colourful vineyard filled with abundant juicy grapes. Options of fruit plucking, wine tasting or just a simple walk along the orchards are available. “The place was beyond my expectation, the wine there is amazing ,the orchards are beautiful and peaceful, the place is a perfect romantic spot”, says Swapnil, who recently went on a date to this place .

Big Banyan Tree

The Big Banyan tree destination is an ideal short getaway for couples who are riding through Bangalore-Mysore Highway. Around the Big Banyan Tree is a park and well seated chairs where conversations under the banyan shade guarantees a good time.