BENGALURU: The first intermediate car unit comprising three Metro coaches were handed over by chairman and managing director D K Hota of Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) to Union chemicals and fertilisers minister Ananth Kumar and Bengaluru development minister K J George at the BEML office at New Tippasandra on Wednesday.

"The coaches will be tested and integrated within two months and the first six-car Metro train will run after that," said George.

Each of the coaches costs Rs 8.9 core, said the BEML of CMD.

The remaining 147 coaches would be delivered in phases before June 2019.

