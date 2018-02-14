BENGALURU: Alert night patrolling policemen of Kamakshipalya station thwarted an ATM theft bid near Kottigepalya bus stop early on Tuesday. Harish (35), a resident of Kottigepalya, who was trying to open the machine was caught red-handed. He works as a welder and also does grill repair work.

Top: The accused Harish; constable Belliappa and assistant sub-inspector Rajanna;

the ATM in Kottigepalya that Harish tried to steal from | Express

According to the police, the incident occured around 3 am on Tuesday. Hoysala patrol staff assistant sub-inspector Rajanna and constable Belliappa were on night duty. While passing near the Kottigepalya bus stop, they noticed some suspicious activity inside the ATM kiosk of Axis Bank. They observed a man trying to remove the screws of the ATM panel to commit theft.

“They immediately nabbed the accused and took him to the police station. The accused Harish is being interrogated to establish whether he is involved in any other such offence,” the police added. A case was registered at Kamakshipalya police station.