BENGALURU: Mukund Nayak, brother of Ravi, who died of asphyxiation while cleaning a drain, told TNIE, “It was 4 pm when my elder brother Ravi took four of us to the restaurant to clear a blockage in the septic tank. We were about to visit a nearby Shiva temple to offer prayers as it was Shivarathri, but a call from supervisor Venkatesh took my brother and his friend’s life.” Recalling the horror, Mukund said, “My brother died in front of my eyes when he was pulled out of the tank. We all work for BBMP as sweepers. Ravi and his wife Maheshwari have two children while Ramu and his wife Jayamma have four daughters. ” HAL police have arrested BBMP senior health inspector Devaraj for giving nod to build a septic tank at the basement of the hotel.