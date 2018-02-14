BENGALURU: A man was killed on the spot while his 28-year-old wife sustained grievous injuries when a speeding BMTC bus rammed into their two-wheeler at Sirsi Circle on Mysuru Road on Tuesday.

It is said that the bus driver was driving recklessly. Following the incident, traffic movement on the flyover and Mysuru Road was affected. Passersby chased and caught the driver who tried to escape from the scene.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Farooq (31), who worked as a lab technician, and Bushra, a receptionist. The couple are residents of Vijayanagar.A senior police officer said the couple were heading towards the Asian Diagnostic Centre around 9.30am where both of them worked.

When they were passing Sirsi Circle, a speeding BMTC bus knocked down the two-wheeler from the rear. Bushra, who was riding pillion, was thrown up in the air due to the impact, and Farooq came under the wheels of the bus. Passerby rushed the duo to the hospital.

Chickpet traffic police rushed to the spot and seized the bus. The couple were wearing helmets. The bus driver has been arrested.“They had left home at 8.45am as usual. Farooq used to ride his bike very carefully and they used to go together for work,” a family member said.