BENGALURU: Though there is no specific threat from any outfit, the city police have taken precautionary steps to avert any untoward incident on Valentine’s Day.

A senior police official said instructions have been given to all DCPs, ACPs and inspectors to ensure a peaceful Valentine’s Day in the city. Inspectors of all police stations have been directed to deploy staff at malls, parks, theatres and restaurants, all possible places where youngsters celebrate Valentine’s Day.

“Police inspectors have been given the responsibility to maintain law and order in their jurisdiction. If need arises, additional staff will be sent. Around 50 City Armed Reserve and Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons will be stationed across the city and they will be used if there any law and order situation,” a police official said.

City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “Though no outfit has given any call against the celebration of Valentine’s Day, we have taken a few precautionary measures. Police will ensure that the Valentine’s Day will be celebrated peacefully. Those who try to breach peace or trouble public in the name of moral policing will be dealt with an iron hand.”