BENGALURU: The 2016 question paper leak during PU II final Chemistry examinations has not just dented the state Pre University Education Department's reputation, but also resulted in a huge financial loss. The department had to shell out an additional Rs 60 lakh to conduct the re-examination. The department spent Rs 11.65 lakh to print a fresh set of question papers for Chemistry. It spent another Rs 41.31 lakh to transport the question papers and at least Rs 8.74 lakh to install CCTV cameras at district and taluk treasuries.

A senior official of the department said, "When the question paper leak was reported, several students and organisations protested outside the department. During the protest, some of our property, including glass windows, were damaged. To fix these, we spent at least Rs 64,000." The total expenditure for the 2016 final exams was Rs 37.18 crore whereas in 2017 the department spent Rs 35.74 crore, which included Rs 1.80 crore to put a secure examination system in place, like installing CCTV cameras and biometric systems.

The 2016 paper leak

Chemistry exam was to be held on March 21, 2016 - the day the question paper was leaked

Re-examination scheduled for March 31, when the paper was leaked again

The re-examination was successfully held on April 12