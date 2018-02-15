BENGALURU: Here is some good news for the city which has been in the news for water scarcity. Bengaluru Development Minister K J George said that in another eight months, the city will get an additional 12 MLD of water from Thippagondanahalli reservoir.

For Bengaluru, water was drawn from Thippagondanahalli and Hesarghatta earlier. But over a period of time, TG Reservoir became defunct. The city stopped getting water as it was unfit for drinking. With this, dependency on Cauvery water increased. On Wednesday, George laid the foundation for treatment of water that is coming from Arkavathy to Hesarghatta lake in TG Halli reservoir. BWSSB has adopted natural biological system, which is also adopted at Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad. George said the project has been taken up at `11.49 crore. “Once this is completed, we will be able to get an additional 12 MLD to the city in the next eight months,’’ he said.

BWSSB sources said varieties of plants will be planted in and around waterbodies, which filters contaminants. It also dissolves nitrate and magnesium, purifying the water by 85 per cent.