BENGALURU: Security has been tightened in Bengaluru as the supreme court is likely to pronounce tomorrow its verdict on the decades-old Cauvery water dispute between riparian south Indian states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru police commissioner T Suneel Kumar said 15,000 police personnel would be deployed for duty.

In addition to this, personnel of Karnataka State Reserved Police and other forces would be deployed.

"Special attention will be given to the sensitive areas where riots had taken place in the past," the commissioner said.

Karnataka has been claiming that the Krishnaraja Sagar dam is left with water only to cater to Bengaluru.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud had on September 20 last year reserved the verdict on the appeals filed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal on sharing of water.