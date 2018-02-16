BENGALURU: Construction of the building which collapsed on Thursday was initially started about seven years ago, but addition of two floors had begun just six months back. When it was first built, the owner had constructed two floors above the ground floor with houses on the first and second floors and shops on the ground floor. Rafeeq, the current owner, had decided to add two more floors. Officials said the pillar that gave way and led to the collapse as it could not bear the weight of the additional floors.

Moreover, sub-standard material used in the construction of the older portion of the building is also suspected to have led to the disaster. “The building’s ownership is in dispute, due to which its construction was stopped for a few years. It started again six months ago,” said Munireddy, BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer of the ward in which the building is located.

The under-construction building that collapsed in Kasavanahalli on

Thursday | jithendra m

Mayor Sampath Raj said the most probable reason was poor quality of construction. “The material used could be substandard. We will send samples to the labs for verification. The identity of the owner and whether any by-laws were flouted will be known once the papers are found. We have asked the engineer concerned to locate the files.”

On Thursday, the workers were painting the building and doing up the interiors, neighbouring residents said. The building had houses on the first and second floors while there were shops on the ground floor. However, these were empty and had not been let out.

The Bellandur police registered a case against Chinnaraj, the supervisor at the site, Rafeeq, the owner, besides the contractor, site engineer and the architect. On Thursday evening, police took BBMP assistant executive engineer Munireddy and Rafeeq’s wife Sameera into custody. According to DCP Whitefield, Abdul Ahad, the site had no clearances from BBMP. He said initially three people came out by themselves — Fathima, Hasina and Pasha. Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy was supervising the rescue efforts.

When buildings took lives

Oct 5, 2016

Three people were killed and seven were injured after a six-storeyed under-construction building collapsed in Bellandur, near Ecospace. In all, 15 people were trapped in the debris

Sept 7, 2015

Five people were killed and 10 were injured after an under-construction residential apartment building collapsed on a temporary shed near Hegde Nagar in Sampigehalli

October 28, 2014

Joe Mary (80) was killed and four of a family, including a one-month-old baby, were injured after a two-storeyed building collapsed in Lingarajapuram, Banasawadi

Nov 26, 2013

Five people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed after a dilapidated building collapsed due to heavy rains in Adugodi on Hosur Road. Two others were injured and nine houses were damaged

Aug 5, 2013

Three workers were killed and 11 injured when an under-construction choultry collapsed in Komaghatta near Kengeri Satellite Town. 25 fell from the roof while others on the ground floor were trapped in the debris

July 4, 2012

Two were killed after an illegal three storey under-construction building collapsed at MK Layout in Garudacharpalya near Mahadevapura