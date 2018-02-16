BENGALURU: The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has written to the Home Minister complaining that a city-based police station violated the Juvenile Justice Act. The association has alleged that the KP Agrahara police station violated the Act by not registering an FIR on a complaint by a group of students against some miscreants harassing them near their schools.

The group of students from various schools located in the jurisdiction of KP Agrahara police, filed a complaint on February 9 stating that some miscreants camp outside the schools, extort schoolchildren and abuse them mentally and physically. "Even seven days after the complaint, the police have failed to file an FIR which is a clear violation of the Juvenile Justice Act and a violation of child rights. We have brought this to the notice of the Home Minister and requested him for lawful action on the issue," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.

"Despite the Juvenile Justice Act specifying a special juvenile police unit and officers to deal exclusively with children-related issues, none of our police stations have such facilities," he added.The association also demanded that the Home Minister book a case against the Police Department for negligence of children issues. "Such attitude by the police will make children lose confidence in law and order," it said.

Can't go into school without paying,say students

As per the complaint filed by the students, a group of miscreants camp outside schools and extort money from students. "Even if it is D20 or D100, they will not let us in without giving it to them. Sometimes, they even snatch our lunch bags. If we refuse, they assault us physically," said one of the students who is also a complainant.