BENGALURU: If you happen to be in Marathahalli, do stop by the spacious microbrewery - The Brew and Barbeque. With new additions to their massive menu, and a variety of dishes, this pub has something for everyone. Their home crafted beers, with the brewery actually on display for customers to see, range from pale to dark depending on your mood.

We especially loved the Weizenbier and the After Dark – the first being a wheat classic wheat beer with flavours of banana and clove and the latter with tones of chocolate and caramel. Those who’d rather have a cocktail, can try some of their classic ones or specials – we liked the kalhua and coffee-flavoured After Drak, and the Chennai Express, which had hints of coconut, pineapple and passion fruit.

Coming to the starters, the bacon wrapped prawns are a must-try – we absolutely loved the strong barbeque sauce flavours on the smoky bacon and juicy prawns. The Harissa Fish, which they say is a popular dish, was also quite good, with the basa perfectly cooked in herbs and spices. Their beer battered calamari rings are also a great accompaniment to the craft beers.

Having heard that their firewood pizzas were fast-selling, we decided to try one, and left it up to the chef to decide which ne for us, and after the meat overload from the starters, a vegetarian option sounded much-needed. The Veggie Attack pizza was brought to us, and though the cheese was generous and the base thin and crisp, the flavours didn’t blow us away, and has us wishing we’d stuck to a good old pepperoni pizza. We also tried the Pan Grilled Fish, with cajun sauce, herbed rice and vegetables, and found it to be quite good, but nothing spectacular. For those who’s rather stick to the umpteen Indian dishes on the menu, we’d highly recommend trying some of the kebabs – the Tangdi Kabab and Tandoori Jhinga are good options.

We were pleasantly surprised at how much we loved both the desserts we tried. The Chocolate Kahlua Mousse was sinful, creamy and rich, and the Opera Cake, which was soaked in coffee syrup, was so good that we parcelled it up and took home for a midnight snack. All-in-all, the meal was a good one for those looking to catch a game of snooker with friends while sipping on some craft beers.