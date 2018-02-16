BENGALURU: Harteij Bhartesh, a 27-year-old cancer survivor, had to discontinue his post graduation studies to start on his chemotherapy treatment in 2014. He was battling Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was in the last stage of the disease. He was just 23 years old when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2013.

However his family and the will to excel in life kept him going and he has today survived the disease.

He says he feels proud. “I am more confident and a completely changed human being. I travelled all over India alone on my bike after my treatment got over. And by God’s grace, I am happy and healthy,” he says. Currently, he also runs a group for blood donation and counselling of patients battling with cancer patients as well. The support group is known as Riders Of hope.

“Cancer can happen to anyone. One must not be afraid of the rejections or outcomes of this disease,” he adds.He along with other cancer survivors will be walking the ramp at the ‘LiLoLa (Live Love Laugh) - a cancer awareness carnival’. He wants to convey to people that one needs to be a survivor. “When you survive cancer, it’s the best feeling in the world,” he says. Another survivor, Shiva Kumar feels he is living a new life. “My message to the society would be to believe in your physical and mental strength to face any kind of adverse situation,” he says. He is also participating at the fashion show at the carnival, the ‘Walk for victory’.

This is the first edition of the event which is being held on February 18 at Mitralaya Girls High School, Mission Road. “It celebrates all those cancer heroes who fought their way to ‘Live’ long, ‘Love’ more and ‘Laugh’ harder,” says Irfaan Nagnoor, Managing Director, Edment that organised the event. It is a platform for families who have lost their loved ones to cancer to interact with other survivors and families and to build awareness about the importance of early detection. The idea, Irfaan says, is inspired by his father Dr Ibrahim Nagnoor, a senior oncologist. “I have seen my father interact with cancer patients and their families. I have heard stories about their struggles and how every day is a new challenge for those affected by cancer. The best way to get attention towards a cause is by combining it with entertainment,” he adds.

Performers at the carnival

The Lost Echo

Hip Hop Hooligans

Tap dance crew

Three-piece act featuring Psy Didge on didgeridoo, Mathew Daniel on various percussion and Chirag Vaitheswaran on hand pan. Two doctors will also be performing as solo artists

Camps and origami

Health camps by senior oncologists to promote the importance of early detection of cancer. Pet carnival that will have dog play zone with toys, café for pets and grooming. Activities such as origami and pottery, flea markets, open air library, pet care, organic food stalls, rest area for senior citizens.