BENGALURU: Dr Nadeem Shariff is a physiotherapist who has worked closely with the Indian cricket team as well many as state, national and Olympic level athletes. Some big names in Indian cricket he has been associated with are Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Javagal Srinath. He is the head of Physiotherapy Department of Primecare Hospital, Bengaluru and has rendered his expertise to many sporting teams in the country.

Talking about how the Indian cricket team maintain their physical fitness, despite immense pressure, Dr Nadeem Shariff says mental and physical balance is extremely important for sportspersons and cricketers in particular. Having worked with the KPL team, Bellary Tusker and IPL team Royal Challengers, he points out that physiotherapists work on three factors of the cricketers - strength, flexibility and endurance. They are given various on-field and off-field activities. On field activities include various cardio exercises in order to strengthen and increase the flexibility of their muscles. While off field activities include hardcore exercises in gyms, basketball, tennis and so on to enhance their agility and endurance to achieve greater productivity. “Physios have a sports kit which has everything from nail cutters to ear buds for sportspersons. If any sportsperson faces any injury, physios to take care of the player till he/she bounces back and the pre-scanning test proves him/her 100 per cent fit,” Dr Nadeem says.

Sedentary lifestyle poses health risks

According to Nadeem, physical inactivity is the fourth leading cause of deaths worldwide, approximately 3.2 million deaths each year. “Every day I treat 10-15 people who complain about neck, elbow, back pain. Continuous exposure to gadgets is one of the reasons. Stretches must be done before starting work as the muscles cannot cannot stay static for more than six-seven minutes. A minimum 10-12 breaks should be taken in office within a span of seven-eight hours,” Dr Nadeem states.

About 30 per cent of people over 65 years of age fall each year and rates of falls and fall-related injuries increase with age. Falls can result in traumatic brain injuries, fractures, injuries to internal organs, and death, as well as minor injuries such as bruising, abrasions, lacerations, strains, and sprains. Moreover, falls can lead to a loss of confidence and independence and a reduction in quality of life, says Dr Nadeem.

Physiotherapists often prescribe personalised therapeutic exercises to improve range of motion, strength, and overall function, and can play a significant role in advocacy for fall prevention among the elderly population. “To prevent falls, individuals must understand the risks associated with inactivity and the importance of remaining physically active throughout their lifespan,” Dr Nadeem says.

Therapists are trained to identify and assess fall risk factors, design programmes to reduce the risk of future falls, recommend assistive devices, design exercise programmes and complete home evaluations to reduce hazards at home, he adds.