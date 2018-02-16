BENGALURU: India’s largest youth festival – Under 25 Summit – returns to Bengaluru this Sunday at the YMCA Grounds from 10am to 10pm. The theme for this year’s festival is ‘Belong Together’, signifying

the coming together of communities that impact the youth of the country today.

Keynote speakers have included comedians Tanmay Bhat, Bhuvan Bam, Chef Anahita Dhondy of SodaBottleOpenerWala, six-year-old chef and guest on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Nihal Raja and 19-year-old acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi.

Zone for everyone:

There will be several activities for people with a wide range of interests. These include: VR Zone – where attendees can experience the best of virtual reality and augmented reality; pop-up library – a space where you can disengage from the hustle and bustle and get yourself a bean bag and a good read; Artist Collective – where talented artists come together to work on a piece of art with a common theme. Activity Zone – where attendees can sit down, take part in painting adult colouring canvasses, play some board games and marvel at installations.