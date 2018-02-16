BENGALURU: The first day on the job turned into a nightmare for Sadanand, one of the workers who was rescued from the debris. Sadanand, who hails from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and is a carpenter, had reported to work at the doomed site on Thursday.

The building, which was almost complete, was being painted and Sadanand was making furniture for one of the houses in the building. He had come to the city four days back.An acquaintance Prem Prakash, also from Gorakhpur, said, “He called me and introduced himself, and said he was from Shivpura in Gorakhpur and had come to the city in search of work.”

Injured Mohamad Ansari (top),

Lal Vijan (left) and Amit Kumar

in Stanford Speciality Hospital

| JITHENDRA M

On Thursday, around 45 minutes after the building collapsed, Prakash got a call from Sadanand. “He sounded panicked and told me that the building in which he was working had collapsed. His leg was injured in the accident and he was unable to exit the building. He asked me to come to the spot as soon as I can.”

As a worried Prakash rushed to the spot, he called Sadanand and spoke to him on the phone at least four more times. “I kept asking him if he was okay and told him that I was on my way to the spot. Each time I called, he told me that he could not leave as his leg was injured,” Prakash said. However, by the time Prakash reached the spot, Sadanand had stopped responding.

“I have been trying to call him for the past one hour but he is not responding to phone calls anymore. I am afraid that he is dead. He had recently got engaged and was planning to get married on May 3. He told me all of this over the phone,” Prakash said.