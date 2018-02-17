BENGALURU: The death toll in the building collapse incident at Kasavanahalli near Bellandur has increased to four, with another worker, who was rescued on Friday morning, succumbing at a hospital in the afternoon. On Friday, rescuers also retrieved the body of Raja Saab, who was trapped inside the building and was suspected to be dead.

People are still feared to be trapped

inside the building | JITHENDRA M

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons, including a BBMP Executive Engineer, in connection with the incident.The rescue operations continued on Friday as it was believed that two more persons were trapped under the debris. Hazarath (25), who was doing plastering work in the four-storeyed building that collapsed in Jayarama Reddy Layout on Thursday evening, was buried under the debris for more than 16 hours. Around 8.30 am on Friday, he was rescued and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed in the afternoon.

Before Hazarath was rescued, Dhirendranath (24), a painter, was rescued at 1.30 am. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital. More than 200 men, including personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, National and State Disaster Response Force, and the police are involved in the rescue operations.

Meanwhile, the Bellandur police, who are investigating the case, have arrested Sameera, the co-owner of the building and BBMP Mahadevapura Zone Executive Engineer Muni Reddy. Sameera’s husband Mohammed Rafiq, who is also the owner of the property, is absconding. BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj, who visited the spot on Friday, said the BBMP officials are conducting an inquiry into the case.