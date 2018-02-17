BENGALURU: Rajasaab, one of the workers trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Kasavanahalli near Bellandur, had pledged his land in Raichur against a loan of Rs 2 lakh. This had forced him and his family members to come to Bengaluru to work for repaying the loan.But on Thursday afternoon, the building in which he was working, collapsed, killing four other workers while Rajasaab’s own condition is not yet known after over 24 hours of the collapse.His family members, who are desperately waiting for him to be rescued, are not giving up.

On Friday, they as well as family members of other victims thought to be trapped under the debris, tried to stage a protest against the alleged slow-paced search operations at the site, which they believe is reducing the chances of survival of their loved ones trapped inside. The police resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd which tried to move inside by pushing barricades in an attempt to launch their own search operation.

Dadasaab, younger brother of Rajasab, told The New Indian Express: “I had tried to reach my brother after noticing his shoe near a water tank situated in a building that had collapsed. The police chased and thrashed me for entering the collapsed building. The search team is not getting to the exact location. Also, the search operation is too slow. I know what my brother was wearing as he left the shed around 9.30am on Thursday.”Rajasaab’s another brother Gokulsab said the builder and mason are equally responsible for the mishap.