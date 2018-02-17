BENGALURU: On the day Chief Minister Siddaramaiah spoke about improving the condition of Bellandur lake in his budget speech, there was a scare of another fire at the lake as smoke was seen over the water body. Nagesh Aras, resident of an apartment near the lake, said smoke started rising from the lake’s catchment area near the same location as the earlier fires around 2 pm. Deputy Forest Officer Chidanand said, “A small fire had started in an area within an apartment complex away from the lake’s catchment area, which was mistaken to be another fire in the lake.”