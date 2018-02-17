BENGALURU: A series of major projects being undertaken by the government to augment water supply to the city will ensure a supply of 2,375 MLD (million litres per day) by 2023, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in his budget speech.

The steps taken to rejuvenate Tippagondanahalli and Hesaraghatta reservoirs at a cost of Rs 340 crore figure among them, according to the budget copy.Around 2.5 trillion million cubic feet of water from Yettinahole project too will be supplied for drinking purposes. “With these, around 200 MLD of water will be supplied to Bengaluru city by 2021,” it said.

By reducing leakage to 37 percent from the current 40 per cent, the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage-V, to be implemented with JICA funding at a cost of Rs 5,500 crore will ensure an additional 775 MLD of Cauvery water to the city by 2023.

Treatment of sewage has been given priority. Four sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a total capacity of 440 MLD will be completed by May 2020.All tanks in Bengaluru will also be conserved, the budget stated.