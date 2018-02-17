BENGALURU: Advancing the launch of its decision to permit only women to enter and exit through the doors of a Metro just behind the loco pilot, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has decided to operationalise it from Monday. This will be implemented on both the Purple and Green lines in one shot.

Three top Metro officials independently confirmed the news to Express. "Beginning from 5 am on Monday, only women will be allowed to use the first two entries, the ones just behind the loco pilot of a Metro," a senior official said.To create awareness among the public about the advanced implementation, announcements are being made in Metro trains since Friday afternoon, he revealed.

BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain first made the announcement of the rule a couple of days ago at a function in BEML, when he said it would be implemented on March 1. Asked about the decision to launch it well in advance of the announced date, Jain said, "This idea to ensure better travel for women passengers had been on my mind for nearly a month. We did some experimenting recently during off-peak hours to assess if there would be any practical difficulties." Officials on the field did not report any problems in implementing it, the MD said, going on to add, "Since we had anyway decided to launch it, we thought why not implement it earlier.

That is how the decision to launch it on February 19 came about." Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, UA Vasanth Rao added, "We plan to give enough publicity to the plan with immediate effect on our trains and stations, so that Metro commuters get to know about it by Monday."Between 3.6 to 3.7 lakh commuters travel on Metro daily and women passengers have repeatedly requested BMRCL for a separate coach to experience a safer and more pleasant ride.