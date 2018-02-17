BENGALURU: Metro users will now be able to pick up a two-wheeler for rent at 36 metro stations across phase I and even drop it anywhere in the city instead of having to bring it back to the station they took the vehicle from. On Friday, MetroBikes, a bike rental company launched the service at Cubbon Park metro station and said it will provide 20-100 such bikes, including electric bikes and bicycles at each of the 36 stations.

Users can locate the nearest available bike through a mobile app and then they can access the bike by biometric access, bluetooth low energy or Near Field Communication. They can start the bike ride by entering a one time password and stop their trip by pressing a button on the vehicle. “The drop point of one commuter becomes the pick up point for another.

The service is priced at Rs 5 per km and 50 paise per minute inclusive of fuel. The charge for every ride is auto debited to the attached account of the commuter,” a statement from MetroBikes said.“Such solutions help in solving the problem of last-mile connectivity for commuters,” said Bengaluru Development Minister K J George.