BENGALURU: Commuters on the Bengaluru International Airport Road faced a harrowing day on Saturday as traffic movement took a massive hit due to the JD(S) convention -- Vikasa Parva at Yelahanka. Motorists struggled to reach their destinations as the traffic congestion lasted for over six hours.

The bumper-to-bumper traffic extended from Palace Grounds to Nitte Meenakshi College Main Road in Yelahanka where the rally was held. With unruly crowds and vehicles parked on the roads, flyovers and wherever space was available, traffic slowed down to a crawl.

The number of vehicles on the busy road swelled by 2 pm as the rally drew a huge crowd. Many commuters heading towards the airport were stuck in traffic. The situation aggravated as some vehicles carrying people for the rally stopped on the road to off-load them while many went towards the venue after leaving their vehicles mid-way.

According to JD(S) party sources, around 8 lakh people attended the convention and almost two lakh people were not able to come inside the ground. This made the situation worse. Ambulances were also seen stuck in the traffic. With more than 1.5 lakh vehicles commuting on the same road, the traffic jam worsened after 2 pm and continued till 9 pm.

Police officials, who generally divert traffic whenever political rallies are held, did not make any arrangements to ensure smooth traffic movement. Many people, including included JD(S) leaders, were seen taking their vehicles (two-wheelers and four-wheelers) on the footpaths and pavements to escape traffic congestion.

A police official said, “There were no traffic diversions and specific allotment for parking of vehicles other than VVIPs. This led to the massive traffic jam and the situation in the evening hours worsened as expected.”

Bisil, assistant traffic controller at the Bengaluru International Airport, said he did not expect this heavy traffic and had left his house at the usual time. “I have been stuck in this traffic for two hours. I am already late for work. Political conventions have disrupted normal life to a great extent,” he said.

For Vasanthi, who was taking her child back from school in her two-wheeler, the traffic jam came as a rude shock. “I never expected this traffic jam. It took more than one hour for me to travel 100 metres,” she said.

Isha Taneja @TanejaIsha

@blrcitytraffic road to airport is completely jam. We are stuck since an hour and about to miss flight. Please help!!

Isha Taneja @TanejaIsha

There is horrible traffic all over the city today for some reason. We have been stuck for the

past 4 hours.

Suresh Prabhu (SRP)@srprabhu

@BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic highway from airport to City completely jammed. Any help forthcoming?

Alpa Chandan @AlpaChandan

@blrcitytraffic Maddening jam from KIAL to Bangalore city due to bad planning of event