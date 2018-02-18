BENGALURU: Shanthinagar Congress MLA N A Haris's son and general secretary of Bengaluru District Youth Congress, Mohammed Nalapad Haris, has been accused of brutally assaulting a 24-year-old youth at a restaurant in UB City over a trivial issue. Haris and his friends are absconding following the incident.

According to a complaint filed by Praveen Venkatachalaiah with the Cubbon Park police, Haris met his friend Vidwat, who had fractured his leg four weeks ago, and took him for dinner to Fergy Cafe in UB City on Sunday night. While they were having dinner, Haris picked up a fight with Vidwat over a trivial issue and allegedly assaulted Vidwat on his face. He was joined by his 15-20 associates, who started punching Vidwat on his face and hit his face with a bottle.

When Praveen rushed Vidwat to the nearby Mallya Hospital, Haris and his gang even entered the hospital and assaulted and threatened Vidwat. It is said that they also manhandled and threatened Vidwat's brother Sathwik, who came to the hospital after learning about the incident, asking him not to file a police complaint.

It is said that Haris asked Vidwat to pull his leg back for which Vidwat told him he can't do so as his leg was fractured. This angered Haris and allegedly attacked Vidwat. Another version is that Vidwat looking Haris' face triggered the attack.

Based on the complaint by Praveen, the police have booked Haris and his associates and are on the lookout for them.

While KPCC President Dr G Parameshwar has announced that Nalapad Haris is dismissed from the primary membership of the party for six years, Chief minister tweeted, "Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more. @CPBlr (Bengaluru Police Commissioner) will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book."