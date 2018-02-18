BENGALURU: A 26-year-old software engineer committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor terrace of his paying guest accommodation at Doddathoguru in Electronics City on Saturday.

Rishab Shukla

According to the victim’s sister, he was depressed as he was unable to bear the pain of medical complications that arose from having kidney stones. The deceased Rishabh Shukla was a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra, and had been residing at Vijay PG for three years.

A senior police officer said Shukla went to the terrace at 9.50 am and jumped. Residents alerted the police who rushed to the spot and informed the Electronics City police. His sister was informed about the incident and the body was shifted to Victoria hospital for autopsy.

“Shukla’s sister Ruchika stated in her complaint that Shukla was suffering from kidney stones and had undergone a surgery recently. He was unable to bear the pain and he was in depression, which led him to take this extreme step. Police have recorded the statements of his family and roommates. The episode was caught on a CCTV camera installed at the entrance of the PG,” the officer added.