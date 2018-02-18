BENGALURU: The Janata Dal (Secular) on Saturday announced a list of 126 candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Among the new entrants, three have been fielded. After Magadi MLA H C Balakrishna quit JD(S) and joined Congress, the party had decided to field Manju from that constituency. A S Patil Nadahalli, who quit Congress and joined JD(S) will be contesting from Muddebihal. Anand Asnotikar, who quit BJP to join JD(S) will be contesting from Karwar constituency this time.

Veteran Congress leader A H Vishwanath will be the candidate from Hunsur, putting to rest all speculation around Prajwal Revanna contesting from there. He is likely to take on sitting Congress MLA H P Manjunath. BJP is also likely to field a strong candidature and MP Pratap Simha’s name is doing rounds.

K’taka should reject the Big 2, says Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati on Saturday termed BJP and Congress as parties which make promises but never deliver. She was speaking at the Vikasa Parva, a political rally of JD(S) held in the city on Saturday. BSP has extended support to JD(S) in 204 constituencies for the upcoming assembly polls. Addressing a large gathering, Mayawati took jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he was giving ideas on selling pakodas rather than generating employment.

“The Modi government promised to provide jobs, but later he gives ideas to sell pakodas. BJP said they will bring back all the black money and deposit `15-20 lakh in people’s accounts. Has anybody in Karnataka got the money?” she questioned.