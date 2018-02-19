BENGALURU: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), after being recognised as the first-ever tribal university by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, will expand its operations to Karnataka with plans of setting up a school from Class 1 to 10, said Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), here on Sunday.

Achyuta Samanta

He said though they had approached the state government several years ago offering to establish ‘fully free, fully residential’ educational institutions in Bengaluru like KISS and KIIT, they are yet to receive any response. “Initially, we are planning to have 1,000 children, from standard 1 to 10. An institution set up on the outskirts of the city will help provide quality education to the tribal children,” he said.

Samanta, however, said whether the proposed institute will only be for tribals or for children from all communities will depend on the number of tribal children enrolled in the school. The extent of land required will be a minimum of five acres to a maximum of 10 acres, he said. “We had approached (the state government) four years ago, (again) two years ago and had also met the former Chief Secretary in connection with the issue recently. We will approach the government again after the elections,” he said.

Indian Science Congress in Manipur from Mar 16

After the Indian Science Congress was deferred for the first time in its 104-year history, Achyuta Samanta, president of Indian Science Congress Association, said the event will now be held from March 16 to 20 in Manipur. Samanta said the 105th edition of ISC will be held at Manipur University, where three to four Nobel laureates are expected to attend. He said the delay in organising the event was because of Osmania University backing out from hosting the event at the last moment.