Pub brawls just a wrong look away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a few drinks, the silliest disagreements (real or imagined) can lead to pub brawls. Mohammed Nalapad, the 27-year-old son of MLA NA Haris, reportedly beat up the 24-year-old MBA graduate for not “sitting properly”, which was seen as disrespectful. Bouncers and pub regulars say that pub brawls often start because one of the parties imagined a slight. Martin (name changed) has been a bouncer for a few decades now. He says, “Fights often start between groups of younger men, between 20 and 30 years. I have seen fights break out because one person feels like another stared too hard at him or a hotel staffer has stopped someone from smoking weed.”

Usually, it escalates to fist fights and people reach for bottles to beat up the offender. “It can get really bad and we have to step in and plead with both parties to see sense… there has been no murder yet, but it comes close to that,” says Martin.Naresh (name changed) works as a bouncer at one of the upmarket pubs and says that people who come in groups are the first to take offence. He says that the ‘leader’ of a group may not react to a perceived slight, but sidekicks egg him or her on. “They will tell him (usually) that another person in the pub has spoken to him disrespectfully or has been eyeing him for long… the ‘leader’ then has to react,” he says.

Mahesh Natarajan, the counsellor at InnerSight Counselling and Training Center, says that group dynamics can increase the intensity of feeling. “There is a multiplier effect when one person’s anger or euphoria feeds off another… much like it happens at prayer meetings. If you talk to the perpetrator of violence after the incident, he or she may be able to see reason,” he says. Of course, pub brawls are also thanks to the inhibition-loosening effect of alcohol.

While there are many mindless reasons for tempers to rise, there are common triggers across pubs – stopping people from entering smoking areas after closing hours, turning off the music or refusing complimentary drinks. Says Naresh, “The police are strict now about closing hours. When we tell the diners that they can’t go to the smoking area after hours, they are quick to quarrel. We put our hand out to stop them from crossing the door and this may cause physical contact, and that is a trigger”.

Martin agrees with Naresh and adds, “They want to have one or two more cigarettes before they head home, and the smoking area usually opens to the road or a neighbouring house. One of the customers would start humming a tune and the rest will join in, and the chorus in an open balcony (smoking area) can be irritating for neighbours… When we try to stop them, they ask us why we won’t let them finish a song when they have spent tens of thousands in the pub”. Again, a brawl begins to brew.

There are rivalries between groups from different neighbourhoods as well. “For example, groups of boys from Basavanagudi have trouble with those from JP Nagar, and they carry this grudge from college days into the local pub,” says Martin.

Power comes to play

Bouncers say that when children of powerful people such as politicos and businessmen have a quick temper. “They may slap us but we have to say please,” says one of the bouncers. Counsellor Mahesh Natarajan says that there is a definite power imbalance at play. “There are people who feel powerful, who feel no one should question them. Then there are feel powerless, who feel violence is the only answer to any threat. Both of them can pick a fight,” he says. Add alcohol to the equation and these people give themselves “permission to express themselves”.

Blood on the dance floor

Many times fights break out when girls or women are molested, particularly on the dance floor. Says Meetha, “We were playing a game of dare and one of the dares was to ask a guy out at another table. I did that and explained to him that it was a dare. When I went for a smoke, his friend grabbed me and when we fought with them, they said we asked for it. The manager at the pub took their side, but thankfully other diners saw sense and asked for the lechers to be kicked out”.