BENGALURU: Employees of BBMP, volunteers from IT company and citizen group participated in the ‘Clean Bengaluru’ campaign on Monday. Initiated by the BBMP, volunteers from VMware and Ugly Indians collaborated to clean the Banshakari Metro Station. Vasanth Rao, PRO, BMRCL, says “There were several complaints from people that garbage is being dumped in the Metro area. And today, volunteers and employees from BBMP, cleaned the Metro station, the pillars, painted them and made it look more attractive.”

A volunteer from VMware, Chirag Arora, says that the objective of the campaign was spot-fixing. The posters from walls were removed and the garbage on roads were swept off. “We used gloves, mask and cleaning tools such as brooms and garbage collectors to clean the area,” says Chirag. The BBMP helped the volunteers throughout to execute the cleaning process. “Usually, we join The Ugly Indians and go and clean different areas. Today, we had the BBMP heading us to do the cleaning more systematically. There were about 30 to 40 volunteers,” he adds.

Another volunteer Kiran Mallappa is confident that the areas are cleaned and renovated in such a way that people will feel ashamed of throwing waste again. “We want to keep the surroundings clean. So we look out for areas, clean them and do some artwork on the walls so that people don’t feel like littering again,” he says. The pillars are painted with simple patterns using agnostic colours.

“Today, we did paintings with triangular shapes and used some good colours for it,” he adds.

The volunteers have also done such cleanliness drives in JP Nagar and Yelachanahalli. They painted around 60 pillars recently. “On Tuesday, we are going to do a cleaning campaign in Hosakarehalli. This city has given us so much, we just want to give back to the society with these small initiatives,” says Chirag.