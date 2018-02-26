Prajwal Devaraj

Prajwal Devaraj seems to be rebooting his career, after completing 25 films. The actor is looking for a fresh take on the kind of roles and projects to take up. While, he has completed shoot for Dinakar Thoogudeepa directorial Life Jothe Ondhu Selfie, his current project is Inspector Vikram, directed by Naramsimha, under Vikyath Productions. And going by the title and the production house he will be associating with for his upcoming project, it sure seems like it’s going to be an interesting film for his fans.

In his upcoming project, Prajwal will be playing Arjun

Gowda (also the title of the film), which will be bankrolled under Ramu Productions and directed by Lucky Shankar, according to our source. They also tell us that the makers will be revealing more details in the coming days. Having said that, the title Arjun Gowda, reminds us of Telugu blockbuster flick, Arjun Reddy. But our sources confirm that apart from the name that sounds very similar, the film has nothing to do with the Telugu flick.

“Arjun Gowda will have Prajwal playing an angry young man, for which the actor will be changing his look,” sources tell us. Prajwal has completed the first schedule of Inspector Vikram, and the team is coming out with the first look soon. Meanwhile, Arjun Gowda is likely to go on floors from April. We now have to wait to find out more about what’s in store for Prajwal as Arjun Gowda.