BENGALURU: A day-long event of festivities dedicated to Nandi Hills called ‘Nandi Habba 2018’ has been planned to create awareness among communities about the need to preserve the rich biodiversity and heritage of the Nandi Hills. Yoga sessions, cyclothon, local cuisine and food trucks, games for children and nature walks are some of the activities at the event on March 4 at Nandi Hills. The event organised by United Way Bengaluru in collaboration with the Government of Karnataka, Tourism Department and Namma Nimma Cycle, will be attended by Priyank Kharge, IT, BT and Tourism Minister of Karnataka.