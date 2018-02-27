BENGALURU: Jain Global School at Bangarpet, Kolar District, is the child of Sri Jain Educational Social Cultural Welfare Charitable Trust, established in 2009. The school was established with the intention of providing global standard of education to rural children based on Dr Abdul Kalam’s vision of ‘PURA’ (Providing Urban facilities in Rural Areas).

With a modest strength of 100 students from pre-kg to class VII, the school has been affiliated to CBSE since 2011. Six batches of class X have passed out since 2013. Today, the school has developed into a well recognized educational institution in Kolar, benefiting around 700 students, with its two pre primary branches - Jain Global Kids located at Vivek Nagar KGF and Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru; and Jain Global School at Indira Nagar, and spread across a sprawling 5-acre campus with a total of 30,000 sq/ft, opening its doors to young learners.

The examination and courses of study followed up to class VIII (middle level) are those prepared by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training), from class IX onwards, the scheme of studies prescribed for the 10 +2 pattern by the CBSE will be followed.

The school provides weekly, monthly and fortnightly magazines and periodicals to the students to keep them updated in general knowledge, current affairs and competitive exams. The school conducts activities such as cubs and bulbuls and scouting and guiding activity under the able leadership and guidance of a team from trained and experienced teachers. A number of students have passed the Rajyapuraskar and Rastrapathi levels. All national and international festivals and important days are observed and celebrated as part of the morning assembly programme.Pradeep Kumar Jain, MD, says, “The purpose of a school is to develop skills and intelligence in children, such as linguistic, logical, mathematical, physical, personal and expression.