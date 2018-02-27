BENGALURU: Despite many foreign filmmakers who want to make and produce movies in India, the lack of a central government backed film body for assistance for such purpose makes it much difficult for any such endeavours to flourish in the country.

At a panel discussion on ‘Global Co-production’ at the BIFFes, 2018 on Tuesday, French co-producer of the popular film Lunchbox, Marc Baschet, says, “There are many difficulties that I have personally faced. India is very big and it would be nice to know where to go and who to exactly contact about things like location, meeting the right people. The government is also not sensible about visa related issues. Visa could be for six months and with great luck for one year. If I am bringing a business of around five million dollars then there should be some better provision for such a person.” He adds that when he brought up the issue with the Indian ambassador in France, he was asked not to worry. “Everybody says not to worry but in the end its always a problem,” he adds.

Rahul Puri, managing director of Mumbai-based production house, Mukta Arts says, “India has everything in terms of talent, infrastructure. But we need an Indian film board or commission who can take care of needs of foreign production houses. Even a country like Fiji has a film production commission who will put you in touch with the right people and look after your requirements. We need such a one stop shop in the country,” he says. He further says that most of the time producers are overwhelmed by many people. “We have constantly written to the government about setting up such a body. However nothing has been done yet,” he says.

One of the biggest examples of the failures of the co-production mechanisms in the country is the Canada India Co-Production Treaty that was signed back in 2014. Anand Ramyaa, a India born Canadian filmmaker says, “Although the treaty was signed. not a singe production has however come out of it which is a sad thing.”The Indian movie industry according to Rahul can take advantage of the huge interest of foreign filmmakers and production houses only if it sets its house on order.