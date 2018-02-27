BENGALURU: IN response to the pleadings of City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar, the Karnataka High Court on Monday said that the investigation into the missing techie Kumar Ajitabh case may be handed over to the special investigation unit of CID.

Justice Vineet Kothari made this observation after the Additional Advocate General A G Shivanna, on behalf of the City Police Commissioner, submitted before the court that the investigation can be handed over to a special investigation unit of CID, as 80 officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are required for other pressing duties like the ensuing assembly elections. Taking note of it, the court adjourned the hearing to March 12 and asked the police to show the result by the next date of hearing. The court was hearing the petition filed by Ashok Kumar Sinha, Ajitabh’s father, seeking directions to the state to transfer the case from state police to the CBI.

When court asked to tell the existing guidelines for transfer of case to CBI, Shivanna said that the court can pass the order to transfer the case to the central agency in case of any bias in investigation by the local police. He also said that the SIT is yet to get a lead in its investigation. Ajitabh went missing on December 18, 2017, when he left home after receiving a call from a prospective buyer of his car, which he had advertised online.