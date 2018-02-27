BENGALURU: A 28-year-old car driver was bludgeoned to death in a drunken brawl by a gang of three men at Tippenahalli in Peenya on Sunday night. The reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The deceased is Santhosh T, a native of Tumakuru, who was residing at Doddabidarakallu. He was staying alone in the city. A police officer said the incident took place late in the night. Santhosh along with his friend

B P Ranganath, had come to a bar and after a while the duo got into a heated quarrel over an issue. The bar staff sent them out. Ranganath’s friends Naresh and Nagaraju reached the spot and took Santhosh to an isolated place. In a fit of rage, Ranganath attacked him with a stone and hit him repeatedly with a liquor bottle. The three of them fled the scene after confirming Santhosh’s death.

A passerby, who noticed Santosh lying in a pool of blood, alerted the police. “Based on a tip off, the police picked up Naresh for interrogation and he narrated the incident. However, the police are yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder and efforts are on to nab Ranganath”, the officer added. There are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity as it is an extension area.