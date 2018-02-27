BENGALURU: Malleshwaram Residents Association has been organising musical concerts for the past six years to commemorate the great artists of Hindi Cinema. But the concert this year is especially for the senior citizens of Malleshwaram, who want a break from the materialistic life and are in search for some entertainment.

The organiser of the concert, Sundar says, “The senior citizens here requested for some entertainment and so we began this venture six years ago. Our idea is simple – peace of mind is created when music surrounds you. We want them to recall old days, so we try to build a retro atmosphere.”

Even though the concert is dedicated to the senior citizens, it’s open to everyone. “We have been conducting musical concerts for the last six years to commemorate the great artists of Hindi cinema. The concert is free and we do it purely for the entertainment of the people,” says Gopal Rao, president of the association.

Sundar claims that more of such concerts should be conducted to encourage good music and recreation, especially for the senior citizens. He says, “We are receiving good response... people from all age groups come and enjoy the concert. Last year, we had audience from Kengeri, Yeshwanthpur and different parts of Bengaluru.”

Concerts in memory of various musical maestros were organised by the association.This concert will be a tribute to the actors from the Golden Era, that include, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

“Our concerts are usually an honour to people who have contributed immensely to Indian music such as Mukesh and Mohammed Rafi. This time we are going to commemorate iconic heroes such as Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar. Songs from their movies will be performed by ‘Melody Singers’. Ten songs of each actor will be sung, songs such as Mera Joota Hai Japani of Raj Kapoor and Dum Maaro Dum of Dev Anand will also be performed,” says Gopal.

‘Melody singers’ is a Malleshwaram-based musical troupe who have been performing at different stages for the past 50 years. They have performed at various concerts for the association. “There are experienced singers who are singing vocals for the orchestra for the last 25 years. Dr Salim, Indira Shankar and Shruthi Raghavendra are some of the vocalists for this concert” says Sundar.The concert will be held at Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram at 6 pm on February 28.For more details, contact on 97391 19887.