BENGALURU: As many as 3,700 students, who failed to register 75 per cent mandatory attendance, cannot appear for the final examinations for second-year Pre-university Courses starting from Thursday.

Despite repeated notices and warnings from college authorities, these students continued to bunk classes. As a result, now they have lost one complete academic year. The Department of Pre-university Education has listed them as students with shortage of attendance.

According to PUE officials, the parents of these students have been informed of this by December 31, 2017, through registered post.“This was done to pre-empt parents and candidates from approaching the court and seeking permission for the wards to write the exams. Every time, parents say that they were not informed about their wards’ activities. Hence, the department reached out to the parents well in advance this time,” an official said.

These students will also not be allowed to appear for the supplementary examinations. They have to register afresh and appear for the final exams in March 2019.Rule 21 of the Karnataka Education Act 2006 mandates attendance of 75 per cent to appear for the final examinations at all levels. It applies for first PUC, Under-graduate, Post-graduate and professional courses too. There is also a similar direction from the Supreme Court.Following details provided by several colleges, the department has not even generated the admission tickets for 1,700 students from private colleges along with the others.