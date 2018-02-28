BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) budget that will be presented on Wednesday is said to cross Rs 9,500 crore outlay, and with no resource mobilisation it is set to be yet another unrealistic budget.Last year, the Palike budget outlay was Rs 9,998 crore, of which hardly 45 per cent of the works have been implemented. For many ward works, the Palike is yet to call for tenders at a time when this financial year is coming to an end.

The bankrupt BBMP largely depends on state government grants and other taxes that the civic agency collects, including property tax. But in reality, the Palike neither gets funds from the state government as per the announcements nor are they able to collect the taxes they estimate.In 2014-15 , during the BJP regime in BBMP, they had estimated a revenue collection of Rs 7,731 crore. But they were able to get only Rs 4,314 crore. In the next consecutive years, during the present Congress-JD(S) coalition, they expected Rs 5,411 crore and Rs 8,991 crore for the years 2015-16 and 2016-17, and could collect only Rs 4,552 and Rs 6,819 crore respectively.

This year, JD(S) member Mahadev will present the budget. With the Assembly elections ahead, the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition is expected to woo the voters.The budget is likely to announce the setting up of helipads at various locations. This will also help the setting up of a heli-ambulance service. The BMP budget will also have bike ambulance services in Bengaluru. They are also expecting to take up the development of lakes and parks, along with the white topping of major roads.

Rainwater harvesting is also expected to be focused on with the city facing acute water shortage. Some more wards will have dialysis centres so that the poor can be treated at affordable prices.