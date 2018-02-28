BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday cleared the hurdle for implementing a streetlight project for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), by dismissing the petition filed by the BBMP Power Contractors Association.Observing that the courts have been barred from interfering in policy decisions of the government, Justice Vineet Kothari dismissed the petition challenging the global tender notification dated January 11, 2018.

The Association challenged the tender notification on the grounds that the provisions of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act are violated and this project would render 2,500 employees of contractors rendered jobless.According to BBMP, currently, the BBMP is paying a Rs 14.85 crore electricity bill every month to BESCOM against using 2.62 crore units for its 4.85 lakh sodium vapour street lights across city.

It would save Rs 8.41 crore a month if it implements an efficient public lighting system by adopting its proposed new street light system.The BBMP contended that it would save about 70 percent of energy if it is replaced the existing street lights with LED bulbs. Hence, the BBMP invited tender on public private partnership model through ESCO without any financial burden to BBMP. The total saving will be shared between the ESCO and BBMP in the ratio of 80:20. Accordingly, BBMP would get its share of Rs 84 lakh per month from ESCO, the BBMP said. Presently, the BBMP has entrusted the maintenance of street lights in about 200 packages to different contractors.

HC rejects application filed by Cong MLC

IN a setback to Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed an interlocutory application (IA) filed by him seeking rejection of the election petition challenging his victory in the elections held from Bengaluru Local Authorities’ Constituency on December 27, 2015. Narayanaswamy had filed IA against the election petition filed by BJP’s Dodda Basavaraju, who lost against him in the elections. “I do not find that averments contained in petition are unnecessary, scandalous, frivolous, vexatious, or in any way tend to prejudice or embarrass a fair trial. Hence, IA is dismissed. It cannot be held that the election petition does not disclose any cause of action and hence IA is rejected,” Justice BV Nagarathna said. In his petition, Basavaraju alleged that there were corrupt practices and undue influence of voters in the election. He alleged that Narayanaswamy had paid Rs 1 lakh cash to several Gram Panchayat members. He also gave one silver coin of goddess Lakshmi and Ganesh, and illegally made the members take oath in the name of God that they would vote for him, Basavaraju said.

Contractor to pay Rs 50k fine for frivolous petition

A solid waste management contractor had to pay heavily for filing a frivolous petition before Karnataka High Court. The contractor S N Balasubramaniam has to pay Rs 50,000, according to the order passed by the High Court on Tuesday. While dismissing the petition, Justice Vineet Kothari said that people like Balasubramaniam are not helping the cause of the city. Balasubramaniam had challenged the tender documents of the BBMP which invited tender for procuring 17 mechanical sweeping machines worth Rs 2 crore. The counsel of the BBMP, however, submitted that Balasubramaniam often filed such petitions.