BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly murdered a three-year-old girl after raping her in Byrathi near Kothanur on Sunday. The accused Sonu Nishad, a daily- wage labourer, who works as a painter in under-construction sites, has been arrested. The accused and the victim’s family hail from the same village in Gorakhpur in UP and knew each other for four years when they came to the city together. A senior police officer said that in the evening, Nishad lured the girl, who was playing outside, with chocolates to an isolated place.

Sonu Nishad

After raping her, he attacked her with a stone on her stomach and head, killing her. The victim’s parents, who are daily-wage labourers, filed a missing person’s case when she did not return home till late at night. They told the police about Nishad and that he was asleep inside a shed. When police went there, they found his behaviour suspicious and took him to the police station. During interrogation, he is said to have admitted that he killed the girl and fled. He also led the police to where he had dumped the body. “During interrogation, Nishad confessed that he sexually assaulted the girl as he was under the influence of alcohol. He was subjected to medical tests.

He had no such history earlier. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy at Ambedkar Hospital. Nishad has been remanded in judicial custody,” the officer added. The victim’s father told Express, “My daughter was playing with five to six other children. Suddenly she disappeared. This man, who is a drunk, also disappeared at the same time. That made us suspicious. He is married with three children — two daughters and one son. Now he is apologising to me asking for forgiveness that he did it by mistake. He was talking to me from the lock-up. He lives a few yards away from my house.”