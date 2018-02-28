BENGALURU: A city sessions court has reserved the order on the bail petition of Shantinagar MLA N A Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad Haris till Friday. S Balan, the advocate representing the other six accused — Arun Babu, Manjunath, Mohammed Afroz Ashraf, Balakrishna, Abhishek and Nafi Mohammed Nasir — submitted that the special public prosecutor (SPP) was making a mountain out of a molehill.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad

“He should present only facts, truth and documents before the court. But he is exaggerating the issue. He is using words such as terrorism, Nazism, barbarism and mafia and trying to link it to the case. His objections are filled with imaginations and exaggerations. This would not have happened if there were to be a regular prosecutor. The special prosecutor is blowing the case out of proportion,” he said. Requesting the court to grant his clients bail, Balan submitted, “An attempt to murder case is booked when there is a motive for the murder and the accused have gone prepared to kill someone.

If the person survives the attack, then a case can be registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. In this case, there is no mention of any such things even in the complaint. There was a scuffle at Farzi Cafe and both the parties fought. They used bottles and jars that were there in the cafe. It is height of exaggeration to argue that they had gone to the cafe with an intention to kill.” “The SPP has informed the court that Vidvat will take another eight months to recover. But the doctors have told he has recovered 90 per cent, and it is just more than a week now. So, does he require another eight months to recover the remaining 10 per cent? This argument shows that the SPP’s arguments are based on exaggeration more than facts,” Balan argued.

Meanwhile, Nalapad’s advocate Tommy Sebastian also submitted that the hospital and the SPP were giving different versions about Vidvat’s condition. In reply, SPP M S Shyamsundar submitted that the second complaint was filed after a complaint was lodged about attack on Vidvat. “The police did not arrest Arun Babu, when he went to file the counter complaint. Later, the accused persons surrendered before the police, fearing the consequences. The incident was so brutal that is has shocked the entire country and thus, I pray to the court to not grant bail to the accused.” He also submitted the court documents related to the health condition of Vidvat in a sealed cover, while the defence counsel, Tommy Sebastian, also submitted additional documents in support of the arguments he made before the court on Monday. After hearing the arguments, the 62nd Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Parameshwara Prasanna B adjourned the next hearing till Friday.