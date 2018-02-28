BENGALURU: SERIAL rapist-killer Jaishankar’s notoriety was such that even a Kannada movie, ‘Psycho Shankra’, was made based on the criminal’s life. The 2017 film was directed by Punith Arya and had a star cast which included Navarasan, Yashas Surya, Sharath Lohitashwa, Pranav and Vijay Chendoor. The film was based on the story of Jaishankar, mainly about the police pursuit of the dreaded criminal. The real-life Jaishankar, a native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, was married and had three daughters.

He was a truck driver and his modus operandi involved targeting women who were found alone, especially highway prostitutes. He gained notoriety after committing a series of rapes followed by brutal killings in Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupur, Erode and Namakkal (all Tamil Nadu). On October 19, 2009, he was arrested by the Tamil Nadu police for the rape and murder of a woman constable, and lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. But, on March 17, 2011, he escaped from police custody while returning from a court hearing in Dharmapuri.

Police constable Chinnaswamy, who was escorting Jaishankar, was suspended. Two days later, unable to bear the humiliation, the policeman committed suicide. Jaishankar hid in Zalaki village of Bijapur district for nearly two months before he was arrest on on May 3, 2011. The police could not identify him and treated him like a petty offender. When he was taken to Chitradurga in connection with another case, Jaishankar escaped on a stolen motorcycle.

He was, however, arrested again with the help of some locals and lodged in the Bengalur central prison. Soon after his escape from the Bengaluru prison on August 31, 2013, police had announced a reward of `5 lakh for information leading to his arrest, issued a look-out notice and distributed 30,000 posters of him. On the day of his escape, he had been taken to a court in Tumkur, about 80km from Bangalore, in connection with a rape case. Jaishankar was facing trial in more than 20 cases in Chennai, Dharmapuri, Hosur, Salem, Tirupattur of Tamil Nadu and Bangalore Rural, Chitradurga, Hiriyur, Kadur, Molakalmuru and Tumakuru in Karnataka.