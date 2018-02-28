BENGALURU: Haven’t we all faced a cash crunch at month end? Mysuru-based EarlySalary.com has tapped into this and offers small bridge loans — within few minutes — to help young salaried professionals tide over this shortfall.Headquartered in Pune, this two-year-old startup launched its services in Mysuru in September 2017 and it has received a good response. Early adopters include people who are planning a holiday, buying gifts for girlfriends, meeting medical emergencies or paying down payments on bikes or cars. The average loan amount, in mid-size towns and larger cities, is `15,000.

EarlySalary, started by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal, gives loans that work like a salary advance or credit card cash-withdrawals. User must download the app, log in using their Facebook account (proving some basic details) and apply for a loan. Within minutes, the user will receive a notification saying the loan has been approved or denied.

Once the documents are checked and cleared, the money is transferred to the applicant’s account within minutes. The customers can borrow up to 50 per cent of his or her salary in advance. The interest is Rs 9 per day, for a `10,000 loan. Usually most people borrow for 9 to 10 days during the month end, and the maximum credit period is 30 days.

People can shop online using EarlySalary loans. They can transfer their EarlySalary approved loan amount to their Amazon account for three months at no additional cost and pay back the same at zero interest.

There is also a 'Shopping Chatbot' with pay-later option, which will help customers with various transactions including booking cabs, planning travel or paying bills using EarlySalary credit.

Founders say that they have seen a high-acceptance for tech enabled products in south Indian cities. They receive more than 3,000 customer requests from each of the mid-size southern cities such as Mysuru, Vijaywada and Mangaluru, but this is just a tenth of the demand they see from larger cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Social media helps rate borrowers

One of the challenges the team faced, in their initial days, was Real Time Credit Scoring and decision-making involving risk. That is, deciding who can be trusted with a loan in minutes. “Fortunately, we were able to overcome this hurdle,” says one of the founders. They based credit rating of borrowers based on their activity on social media.