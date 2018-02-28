BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Tuesday called for tenders to build the KR Puram-Silk Board (Outer Ring Road) line. This follows the permission given by the state Cabinet a fortnight ago for corporate funding of the 17-km fully elevated Metro line.

The tender has been released as three packages, each one consisting of viaduct (the series of arches on which rail tracks are laid) and station work. Package 1 has called for constructions between Silk Board and Bellandur (four Metro stations) running to a length of over 7 km at a cost of `427.29 crore. The deadline is April 13.

Package 2 calls for structures between Bellandur to Doddanakundi (five Metro stations) for a length of nearly 6.5 km estimated to cost `416.66 crore (deadline: April 17). Package 3 has called for elevated structures from Doddanakundi station to K R Puram Interchange and till Baiyappanahalli depot (four Metro stations) at a cost of `386 crore (deadline: April 20). BMRCL Managing Director Mahendra Jain said they were targeting completion of the line by 2021. “The tenders would be finalised in three months. We will try to expedite the process.”

Summary of the project

■ Estimated cost of this Reach 2 (A) project: ` 4,202 crore

■ It has 13 stations - K R Puram Interchange station, Mahadevapura, DRDO Sports Complex, Doddanakundi, ISRO, Marthahalli, Kodibisanahalli, Kadubeesanahalli, Bellandur, Iblur, Agara Lake, HSR Layout, and Silk Board Interchange

■ Silk Board Intersection will connect Whitefield and Electronics City

■ Two corporates have agreed to chip in `100 crore each: Intel for Bellandur station and Embassy Group for Kadubeesanahalli station

■ Deadline: 2021