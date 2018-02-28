BENGALURU: VIVEKNAGAR police on Tuesday arrested two inter-state thieves who stole motor-bikes in the city — mostly Royal Enfields — and have seized 14 bikes worth Rs 21 lakh. DCP (Central) Chandragupta said the arrested are Manikanta (26) and Arjun (27) from Tamil Nadu. The accused used to come to the city, steal bikes at night and return to Tamil Nadu.

They would sell the Royal Enfields for Rs 50-Rs 60,000 to people in rural areas of Tamil Nadu. Police sources said of the 14 bikes recovered, 13 are Royal Enfields. The receiver, who is at large, had told Arjun and Manikanta to get Enfield bikes as these would fetch more money for them. “With the arrest of these two, we have been able solve 10 vehicle theft cases at Viveknagar, two at Parappana Agrahara, one each in Ashoknagar and Koramangala police limits.”