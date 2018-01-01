Namma Metro which operated late into the night saw a huge surge in footfalls | Nagaraja Gadekal

BENGALURU: Namma Metro ridership touched 2,94,472 passengers up to 11 pm of Sunday. While the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) had 14,8296 commuters, the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli) witnessed 1,46,196 commuters. The average ridership on Sundays during regular hours is 3.05 lakhs.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, BMRCL, the ridership on both lines between 9 pm and 10 pm touched 20,000 commuters. It reduced a little from 10 pm to 11 pm to touch 17,157 riders.

However, contrary to expectations of heavy rush at MG Road, Trinity Circle and Cubbon Park Metro stations, the ridership heading towards the break of the new year did not reveal any massive ridership surge.

Ridership stats between 9 and 10 pm:Trinity station: 223

MG Road: 3,748

Cubbon Park: 245

Ridership between 5 am and 9 pm

Trinity: 3,164

MG Road: 21,540

Cubbon Park: 5,439