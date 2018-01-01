BENGALURU:The Anekal gang rape victim was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital after she took ill again on Sunday. She suffered seizures and had fever. The Nepali rape victim was taken to the hospital on Sunday from the State shelter home where she was taken to on Saturday.

A source who is in contact with the victim said that the doctors had discharged her on Saturday even as she had not recovered completely. Her condition worsened on reaching the shelter home and had to be rushed back to the hospital.

“The State home has no facilities for her to recover. Her fractures are yet to heal and she also had seizures. Such homes lack medical facilities to deal with an emergency. Hence, we had a discussion with the police and moved her back to the hospital on Sunday,” said the source. It was on November 23 that the incident came to light. A group of bike-borne men had abducted the victim and raped her at an abandoned building at Avadevanahalli village near Anekal where she was found by a passerby who rushed her to the hospital.

Probe hits a dead end

The probe into this case seems to have hit a dead end. A senior police officer said that despite investigations, it has not been possible to gather any clues about the attackers yet. “We have lost hopes of solving the case,” said the police. “The girl is not ready to reveal the names of either her parents or relatives. She is yet to recover completely. I have told the doctors in the hospital to keep the girl for another few days for better treatment. She is having epilepsy. We will have the sketches of the suspects drawn. However, the girl is only giving us minimal details about the appearance of the suspects,” he said.